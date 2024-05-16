✕ Close CCTV shows gunmen ramming French prison van and killing guards to free drug dealer

An international arrest warrant has been issued in the “unprecedented” manhunt for the escaped French inmate nicknamed ‘The Fly’.

Interpol said it has issued a ‘Red Notice’ search warrant for fugitive Mohamed Amra, 30, at the request of France’s authorities.

The suspected drug boss was being transported from a court hearing in Rouen to a secure jail in Evreux when his prison van was ambushed by four gunmen shortly after 11am on Tuesday.

Fabrice Moello, a 52-year-old father of two, and Arnaud Garcia, a 35-year-old whose wife was five months pregnant, were killed in machine gun fire in Normandy, while three more guards were left seriously injured.

French justice minister Éric Dupond-Moretti said the two prison officers – who both came from Caen – were “slaughtered like dogs by men for whom life means nothing”.

Amra, who has a total of 13 convictions to his name, fled alongside the attackers in two vehicles, which were abandoned and found burned a short while later.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told RTL radio around 450 officers had been mobilised in the area of the attack in the “unprecedented” search.