France prison van attack – live: Huge manhunt for escaped inmate known as ‘The Fly’ as guards killed in ambush
Hundreds of officers mobilised to hunt gunmen and fugitive reportedly nicknamed ‘La Mouche’
A suspected drug boss is being hunted by hundreds of police officers after escaping from a prison van fatally ambushed by four gunmen at a motorway tolbooth in northern France.
At least two prison officers were killed in the attack launched shortly after 11am on the A154 motorway in Val-de-Reuil in Normandy, according to local reports. Three more are seriously injured, said France’s justice minister Eric Dupond-Morett.
The escaped prisoner who fled alongside the attackers was been named in local media as 30-year-old Mohamed A and is nicknamed “La Mouche”, which translates literally to “The Fly”, according to Le Parisien. A police source told the outlet that he is described as being at the head of a narcotics network.
Interior minister Gérald Darmanin said hundreds of police officers and gendarmes had been mobilised, with president Emmanuel Macron vowing that everything was being done to find the perpetrators.
Footage from the scene near the commune of Incarville appeared to show a hooded attacker in all black firing an assault rifle at the prisoner convoy. One of the attackers was injured in retaliatory fire, a prison officer union boss said.
Sparrowhawk plan activated to catch perpetrators
The police commander of the Eure has activated a “plan Epervier”, or Sparrowhawk plan, which has mobilised all units in the area.
“Everything will be done to find the perpetrators of this despicable crime”, justice minister Éric Dupond-Moretti said.
“[The perpetrators] are people for whom life has no value. They will be found and punished in a way proportionate to the crime.”
He specified that the last deaths in the French prison administration dated back to 1992.
Forensics pictured at the scene
Prison officers are first to be killed in line of duty since 1992, says minister
The two prison officers killed in the attack are the first to be killed in the line of duty since 1992, justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said.
Crisis and psychological support unit set up in Eure
A crisis unit and psychological support unit for witnesses to the attack has been established in Eure, local authorities have announced.
Murder and organised crime probe launched into deadly prison van attack
Public prosecutor Laure Beccuau has announced an investigation into the prison van attack, which is now considered a case of organised crime and murder.
“At this stage, we mourn the death of two penitentiary agents in this armed attack, and two are in critical condition,” Ms Beccuau said in a statement.
The investigation will also address organised escape attempts, possession of military-grade weapons and conspiracy to commit crime.
Minute’s silence held in French parliament
A minute’s silence has been held in the French parliament, where prime minister Gabriel Attal told the chamber that “ours is a country that will never cower to violence, that will remain united”.
“Everything will be put in place to track down perpetrators ... we will spare no effort or men,” Mr Attal said, adding: “I’m telling you, they will pay. We owe it to their families, loved ones, prison officers and to all French citizens.”
Fugitive convicted for burglary and being probed over kidnapping and homicide, prosecutor says
The van was transporting prisoner Mohamed Amra when it was ambushed, Reuters reports.
Amra was under high surveillance and had recently been sentenced for burglary. He was also under investigation for a kidnapping and homicide case in Marseille, according to public prosecutor Laure Beccuau.
Wife of killed prison officer is five months pregnant
One of the killed officers had a wife and two children, while the other leaves behind a wife who is five months pregnant, France’s justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti has said.
The perpetrators of the ambush during a transfer from a courthouse to a prison in Rouen “didn’t hesitate to shoot the prison officers using heavy weapons”, he said.
Mr Dupond-Moretti said he was travelling to Caen to meet the colleagues of the killed officers, adding: “Everything – and I mean everything – will be put in place to find the perpetrators of this vile crime. They are people for whom life has no value. They will be found and punished in a way proportionate to the crime.”
Fugitive was ‘particularly monitored detainee’, says Paris prosecutor
The detainee on the run after the van attack was a “particularly monitored detainee” (DPS), Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau has announced.