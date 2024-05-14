Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1715698416

France prison van attack – live: Huge manhunt for escaped inmate known as ‘The Fly’ as guards killed in ambush

Hundreds of officers mobilised to hunt gunmen and fugitive reportedly nicknamed ‘La Mouche’

Andy Gregory,Barney Davis,Holly Evans
Tuesday 14 May 2024 15:53
Close
Deadly ambush on French police van seen from passing coach

A suspected drug boss is being hunted by hundreds of police officers after escaping from a prison van fatally ambushed by four gunmen at a motorway tolbooth in northern France.

At least two prison officers were killed in the attack launched shortly after 11am on the A154 motorway in Val-de-Reuil in Normandy, according to local reports. Three more are seriously injured, said France’s justice minister Eric Dupond-Morett.

The escaped prisoner who fled alongside the attackers was been named in local media as 30-year-old Mohamed A and is nicknamed “La Mouche”, which translates literally to “The Fly”, according to Le Parisien. A police source told the outlet that he is described as being at the head of a narcotics network.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin said hundreds of police officers and gendarmes had been mobilised, with president Emmanuel Macron vowing that everything was being done to find the perpetrators.

Footage from the scene near the commune of Incarville appeared to show a hooded attacker in all black firing an assault rifle at the prisoner convoy. One of the attackers was injured in retaliatory fire, a prison officer union boss said.

1715698051

Sparrowhawk plan activated to catch perpetrators

The police commander of the Eure has activated a “plan Epervier”, or Sparrowhawk plan, which has mobilised all units in the area.

“Everything will be done to find the perpetrators of this despicable crime”, justice minister Éric Dupond-Moretti said.

“[The perpetrators] are people for whom life has no value. They will be found and punished in a way proportionate to the crime.”

He specified that the last deaths in the French prison administration dated back to 1992.

Holly Evans14 May 2024 15:47
1715696529

Forensics pictured at the scene

Forensics are seen examining a black vehicle used in the ambush on a prison van (AFP via Getty Images)
Police officers gather at the site of the ramming attack (AFP/Getty)
Holly Evans14 May 2024 15:22
1715695859

Prison officers are first to be killed in line of duty since 1992, says minister

The two prison officers killed in the attack are the first to be killed in the line of duty since 1992, justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said.

Andy Gregory14 May 2024 15:10
1715695199

Crisis and psychological support unit set up in Eure

A crisis unit and psychological support unit for witnesses to the attack has been established in Eure, local authorities have announced.

Andy Gregory14 May 2024 14:59
1715694659

Murder and organised crime probe launched into deadly prison van attack

Public prosecutor Laure Beccuau has announced an investigation into the prison van attack, which is now considered a case of organised crime and murder.

“At this stage, we mourn the death of two penitentiary agents in this armed attack, and two are in critical condition,” Ms Beccuau said in a statement.

The investigation will also address organised escape attempts, possession of military-grade weapons and conspiracy to commit crime.

Andy Gregory14 May 2024 14:50
1715693759

Minute’s silence held in French parliament

A minute’s silence has been held in the French parliament, where prime minister Gabriel Attal told the chamber that “ours is a country that will never cower to violence, that will remain united”.

“Everything will be put in place to track down perpetrators ... we will spare no effort or men,” Mr Attal said, adding: “I’m telling you, they will pay. We owe it to their families, loved ones, prison officers and to all French citizens.”

(AP)
Andy Gregory14 May 2024 14:35
1715692559

Fugitive convicted for burglary and being probed over kidnapping and homicide, prosecutor says

The van was transporting prisoner Mohamed Amra when it was ambushed, Reuters reports.

Amra was under high surveillance and had recently been sentenced for burglary. He was also under investigation for a kidnapping and homicide case in Marseille, according to public prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

Andy Gregory14 May 2024 14:15
1715692170

Wife of killed prison officer is five months pregnant

One of the killed officers had a wife and two children, while the other leaves behind a wife who is five months pregnant, France’s justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti has said.

The perpetrators of the ambush during a transfer from a courthouse to a prison in Rouen “didn’t hesitate to shoot the prison officers using heavy weapons”, he said.

Mr Dupond-Moretti said he was travelling to Caen to meet the colleagues of the killed officers, adding: “Everything – and I mean everything – will be put in place to find the perpetrators of this vile crime. They are people for whom life has no value. They will be found and punished in a way proportionate to the crime.”

Andy Gregory14 May 2024 14:09
1715691140

Fugitive was ‘particularly monitored detainee’, says Paris prosecutor

The detainee on the run after the van attack was a “particularly monitored detainee” (DPS), Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau has announced.

Andy Gregory14 May 2024 13:52
1715690864

Footage shows emergency services attending deadly police van ambush

Emergency services attend deadly police van ambush
Andy Gregory14 May 2024 13:47

