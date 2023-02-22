Teacher stabbed to death in French school as 16 year-old student arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A teacher has been stabbed to death by a student at a school in southwest France.

The assailant burst into a classroom wielding a knife as the Spanish teacher gave a lesson at the Saint-Thomas d’Aquin high school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, near Bordeaux.

Pupils fled in panic after the stabbing, which took place at around 10am on Wednesday, local newspaper Sud Ouest reported.

The unnamed victim, aged in her fifties, was treated by paramedics at the scene but died as a result of her injuries.

Officers arrested a 16 year-old boy, who reportedly told officers he was “possessed” and heard voices that instructed him to attack the teacher.

Police officers cordoned off the crime scene and an investigation is to follow. Lessons were suspended and the school temporarily closed.

Pap Ndiaye, France’s education minister, sent his condolences to the family of the victim and those at the school where the stabbing took place.

The private Catholic school is near Bordeaux (AP)

He said: "My thoughts are with the family, colleagues and the pupils. I will be going to the site straight away.”

Police are investigating the attacker’s motive but it is not thought to be terror-related. Local media reports said the suspect may have been suffering from mental health issues.

Olivier Véran, a government spokesperson, said ministers would support educators across the country in the wake of the incident.

“I can hardly imagine the trauma that this can represent,” he said.