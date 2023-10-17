Jump to content

Watch live view of Versailles Palace following bomb alert

Oliver Browning
Tuesday 17 October 2023 13:26
Comments

Watch live from outside the Palace of Versailles, one of France’s most visited tourist attractions, after it was evacuated for a security scare on Tuesday 17 October.

It’s the second time in four days the palace has had to close, with France on heightened alert against feared attacks after the fatal stabbing of a school teacher.

The former royal palace’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “For security reasons, the Palace of Versailles is evacuating visitors and closing its doors today Tuesday October 17. Thank you for your understanding.”

The palace - as well as the Louvre Museum in Paris - were also evacuated of visitors and staff on Saturday after receiving bomb threats, police said.

France stepped up its terror alert level in the wake of the school attack in the northern city of Arras last Friday by a suspected Islamic extremist.

