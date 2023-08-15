More than 3,000 tourists flee as wildfire rips through France holiday hotspot

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 3,000 tourists have been evacuated from a holiday hotspot in the south of France after a devastating wildfire ripped through homes and campsites overnight.

Holidaymakers fled from four campsites close to the Spanish border as flames spread across 500 hectares of land.

Around 650 firefighters battled the flames in the Pyrénées-Orientales region, which left 17 with minor injuries, the local prefecture announced.

Sparked by “intense heat, dryness and tumultuous winds of up to 180km/h,” the fire broke out between Saint André and Argelès-sur-Mer.

Michalak Guimbert, deputy mayor of Argeles-sur-Mer, said tourists had arrived in municipal halls “in swimsuits” because they were returning from the beach when the fire broke out. She said “flabbergasted children” were among those running from the flames.

Around 650 firefighters were brought in to tackle the flames threatening France’s Saint-Andre (France Securite Civile)

As the wildfires were brought under control by Tuesday morning, the extent of the devastation wrought by the flames was clear. Pictures show blackened and charred campsites, which were brimming with happy holidaymakers just hours before.

As well as a campsite and warehouse, thirty houses have been damaged by the fire.

“Our town is hard hit, and there is a lot of damage,” Saint-André’s mayor, Samuel Molly, told France Bleu. “The village is burned on both sides, a third has been hit by the fire.”

Christelle, a resident who fled her home, told France Bleu Roussillon: “This fire is very impressive, it scares me. I hope I will find my whole house.”

This potograph taken on August 15, 2023, shows a camping site destroyed by a wildfire in Saint-Andre, near Argeles-sur-Mer, southern France (AFP via Getty Images)

A woman takes a picture of a wildfire that broke out leading to the evacuation of more than 3.000 people from nearby campsites (AFP via Getty Images)

The fire is now under control, the French interior minister Gérald Darmanin said on Twitter, though 800 campers will need to be rehoused.

No residents or tourists were injured and most of the evacuees have been able to return to their accommodation.

Mr Darmanin asked that “the population and holidaymakers be extremely vigilant”.

Photo shows wildfire in Saint-Andre, Pyrenees, France (France Securite Civile)

France’s minister of ecological transition, Christophe Béchu, visited Les Chênes Rouges campsite on Tuesday.

He posted photos of charred trees, saying: “These striking images testify to the intensity of the fire. I am committed to supporting tourism stakeholders in the reconstruction and restoration of devastated natural areas.”

Last week, firefighters evacuated more than 130 people as they fought to control a wildfire at Portbou on the Spanish border with France on the Mediterranean coast. The blaze ravaged around 435 hectares of land.

Wildfires have battered Europe this summer, uprooting both locals and tourists as they have been forced to flee from the deadly flames.