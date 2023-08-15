Smoke filled the sky after a wildfire erupted between Saint-Andre and Argeles-sur-Mer in France on Monday afternoon (14 August).

Thousands were evacuated from local holiday campsites and the city of Argeles, near the Spanish border.

Pyrenees-Orientales fire crews were able to contain the fire early on Tuesday, but the blaze destroyed around 50 mobile homes in the Les Chenes Rouges campsite in Argeles-sur-Mer, according to reports.

Around 450 firefighters worked to bring the inferno under control, with 17 suffering minor injuries as a result of the effort.