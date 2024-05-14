A prison van was fatally ambushed in northern France ( Snapchat )

An inmate is on the run after escaping from a prison van fatally ambushed by gunmen in northern France.

At least two prison officers were killed in the attack launched shortly after 11am on the A154 motorway in Val-de-Reuil in Normandy, according to local reports. Three more are seriously injured, said France’s justice minister Eric Dupond-Morett.

A prisoner who was being transported in the van has fled alongside the attackers, Le Parisien reported, after the prison van was ambushed by four armed men in two vehicles at a tollbooth near the commune of Incarville.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin said hundreds of police officers and gendarmes had been mobilised in a hunt for the escaped prisoner and attackers, adding: “All means are being used to find these criminals.”

Footage from the scene appeared to show a hooded attacker in all black firing an assault rifle at the prisoner convoy. One of the attackers was injured in retaliatory fire, a prison officer union boss said.