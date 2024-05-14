Manhunt launched after two officers killed in ambush on French prison van – latest
Hundreds of law enforcement officers mobilised after armed men ambush prison van on motorway near Incarville, Normandy
An inmate is on the run after escaping from a prison van fatally ambushed by gunmen in northern France.
At least two prison officers were killed in the attack launched shortly after 11am on the A154 motorway in Val-de-Reuil in Normandy, according to local reports. Three more are seriously injured, said France’s justice minister Eric Dupond-Morett.
A prisoner who was being transported in the van has fled alongside the attackers, Le Parisien reported, after the prison van was ambushed by four armed men in two vehicles at a tollbooth near the commune of Incarville.
Interior minister Gérald Darmanin said hundreds of police officers and gendarmes had been mobilised in a hunt for the escaped prisoner and attackers, adding: “All means are being used to find these criminals.”
Footage from the scene appeared to show a hooded attacker in all black firing an assault rifle at the prisoner convoy. One of the attackers was injured in retaliatory fire, a prison officer union boss said.
Vehicle found ‘burned’ shortly after ambush, police source says
The attack was carried out by a group of several criminals who used two vehicles, a police source told Agence France-Presse.
One of these vehicles was found shortly after the events, “burned”, in a location not revealed by this source.
Major manhunt launched as hundreds of officers mobilised, interior minister says
France’s interior minister Gérald Darmanin said a major manhunt had been launched.
“All means are being used to find these criminals. On my instructions, several hundred police officers and gendarmes were mobilized,” he wrote on X.
