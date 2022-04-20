Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen are set to debate each other live on television tonight (AFP via Getty Images)

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a live television debate ahead of an election that will decide France’s next president.

Both remaining candidates will go head-to-head at 9pm local time (7pm BST) in a debate lasting two-and-a-half hours.

Bookmakers are predicting a win for Mr Macron, the centrist current president, in the election on Sunday, with his lead over his far-right challenger edging higher over the past few days.