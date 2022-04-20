French elections - live: Macron and Le Pen in live TV debate ahead of Sunday vote
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a live television debate ahead of an election that will decide France’s next president.
Both remaining candidates will go head-to-head at 9pm local time (7pm BST) in a debate lasting two-and-a-half hours.
Bookmakers are predicting a win for Mr Macron, the centrist current president, in the election on Sunday, with his lead over his far-right challenger edging higher over the past few days.
Debate to influence how more than a fifth vote, poll finds
The debate could be a crucial moment in the French presidential election.
Some 14 per cent of voters are waiting for the debate to decide who to vote for, while 12 per cent say it will be decisive for whether they will vote at all, according to a poll by OpinionWay-Kea Partners for Les Echos newspaper.
Sources on both side said they wanted a calm debate. One close to Emmanuel Macron said it could be “boring” and the president had to show he was “solid.”
A source close to Marine Le Pen said she wanted “a calm debate, project vs project”.
Watch France 24 Live - France 24
How are things looking for Emmanuel Macron?
French President Emmanuel Macron has a more than 90 per cent chance of winning Sunday’s presidential runoff vote against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, the odds offered by UK political bookmakers showed on Wednesday.
Macron has seen his lead in opinion polls edge higher over the past few days to over 55 per cent on average against 5 per cent in favor of his rival whom he will face in a debate later on Wednesday.
The websites of William Hill and Paddy Power gave odds implying a 90.9 per cent chance for the incumbent, while the Betfair Exchange had 92.6 per cent and Ladbrokes 94.1 per cent.
What happened in the first round of voting?
The two candidates are going to face each other in a head-to-head vote on Sunday, following the results of the first round.
Catch up on what happened ahead of tonight’s debate:
French election: Emmanuel Macron to face Marine Le Pen in round two
‘There must not be one single vote for Le Pen in second round,’ far-left candidate forecast to be out of race says
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the French election debate, which is set to kick off shortly.
