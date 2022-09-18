French ‘Spiderman’ scales Paris skyscraper to celebrate turning 60
Free climber Alain Roberts scales skyscraper in 60 minutes to celebrate 60th birthday
The free climber known as the “French Spiderman” has celebrated his 60th birthday by scaling a 187-metre Paris skyscraper.
Alain Robert was pictured climbing up the Tour TotalEnergies building in the La Defense business district on Saturday.
Without the help of ropes or a safety harness, the athlete clung to the 48-storey tower’s window frames using only his hands, reaching the top of the building in 60 minutes. His 60th birthday was last month.
The climber has conquered Tour TotalEnergies numerous times in the past.
"I promised myself several years ago that when I reached 60, I would climb that tower again because 60 symbolises retirement age in France and I thought that was a nice touch,” he said.
When he reached the top, he raised his arms above his head to celebrate, while those on the ground cheered.
After the feat, an elated Mr Robert told Reuters: “I want to send people the message that being 60 years old is nothing.
“ You can still do sport, be active, do fabulous things."
To climb the tower, Mr Robert - who began climbing in the 1970s - had only a red jumpsuit, climbing shoes, a bottle of water, and a small bag of chalk to wipe away sweat – which could cause him to slip and fall.
He also added that he climbed the Tour TotalEnergies to raise awareness of climate change.
His stunts have seen him arrested many times, as he generally climbs without permission or prior warning.
