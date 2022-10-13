French trade union calls for strikes to be extended across energy sector
Six of France’s seven oil refineries have shut their doors over the past three weeks
A major French trade union has called for the weeks-long strike which has caused shortages and disruption at fuel pumps across the country to be extended across the entire energy sector.
The remarks from the FNME-CGT trade union, which represents workers in the energy and mining industries in France, comes a day after oil workers voted to continue the industrial action which has seen six of the country’s seven oil refineries shut its doors over the past three weeks.
According to the union, in addition to ongoing strikes at refineries and petrol storage sites, walkouts were also underway at five of EDF’s nuclear reactors while an Engie gas storage facility also remained on strike.
On Thursday, the French government said it was prepared to force employees to go back to work at a TotalEnergies storage site, as the CGT union and the company remain in a gridlock over wages.
“If needed we will take measures to unblock available supplies in the Dunkirk depot,” said energy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, adding: “But I hope things will still evolve today between the CGT and Total.”
Echoing Ms Pannier-Runacher calls to end the walkouts, French finance Minister Bruno Le Maire also said this morning that TotalEnergies needs to raise its salaries and reach an agreement with the CGT union.
The company has “come late” in discussing with unions after making large profits, he told RTL radio, adding “this conflict is not the government’s fault”.
Speaking to RMC radio this morning, the country’s energy minister also said government was still prepared to launch requisitioning proceedings at the TotalEnergies storage site in Dunkirk if the standoff with the CGT union on strike there does not end.
But TotalEnergies said this morning that conditions were not fulfilled to open talks with all unions in order to put an end the refinery strike, and CGT in tandem announced walkouts would continue.
Reports of rationing and extensive tailbacks forming outside stations continue to dominate French media. Paris and northern France are the worst affected regions.
Workers are requesting 10 per cent pay increases: seven per cent to cover the cost of living and three per cent for “wealth sharing”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies