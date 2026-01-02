France defends George and Amal Clooney citizenship amid claims of special treatment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The French government has defended its decision to grant citizenship to Hollywood actor George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

Officials said that the couple were naturalised because “they contribute, through their distinguished actions, to France’s international influence and cultural outreach”.

The naturalisations, which also include their twins Ella and Alexander, were announced last weekend in the Journal Officiel, the official gazette for French decrees.

However, Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, a junior minister at the Interior Ministry, expressed misgivings on Wednesday. She suggested that some French compatriots might believe the star couple received special treatment, given the actor’s own admission that his French is “horrible, horrible”.

Speaking to France Info, she said: “The message being sent is not good.”

She added: “There is an issue of fairness that, in my eyes, is absolutely essential.”

open image in gallery George and Amal Clooney have been granted French citizenship ( Invision/AP )

The couple purchased an estate in France in 2021 and Clooney has said that it is their primary residence.

It wasn’t clear whether the 64-year-old actor retained his American citizenship.

His 47-year-old wife was born in Lebanon, raised in the UK, and naturalised by France under her maiden name, Amal Alamuddin. The 8-year-old twins were born in London.

The Foreign Ministry said the Clooneys were eligible for citizenship under a French law that allows for the naturalisation of foreign nationals who contribute to France's international influence and economic well-being.

It argued that France's cinema industry will benefit from the actor's clout as a global movie star and said that as a lawyer, Amal Clooney regularly works with academic institutions and international organisations in France.

open image in gallery George and Amal Clooney have ‘strong ties’ to France, the country’s government says ( Invision/AP )

“They maintain strong personal, professional and family ties with our country," the ministry said.

“Like many French citizens, we are delighted to welcome Georges and Amal Clooney into the national community," it concluded, giving the actor's first name a French twist by adding the “s” at the end.

The decision was also defended by Vedrenne's superior at the Interior Ministry, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, who said he signed the naturalisation decree.

“It's a big chance for our country,” he said.

In recent media interviews when he was promoting Jay Kelly, Clooney said that he is trying to teach himself French using a language-learning app. He said that his wife and children speak the language perfectly.

“They speak French in front of me so that they can say terrible things about me to my face and I don’t know,” he joked, speaking to French broadcaster Canal+.

French media have reported that the Clooneys live part-time in their luxury 18th-century villa outside the town of Brignoles in southern France, where they can keep a lower profile and their children are protected from unauthorised photographs by French privacy laws.

In an interview with Esquire in October, Clooney said: “I was worried about raising our kids in LA, in the culture of Hollywood.

“I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids," he said.

Growing up away from the spotlight in France, “they have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life”.