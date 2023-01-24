Germany ‘to send company of tanks to Ukraine’ after pressure from allies

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Germany has decided to send a convoy of its main battle tanks to Ukraine, reports suggest, after days of pressure from Berlin’s allies.

Ukraine and many of Berlin’s Nato partners have been pleading for a decision on whether Germany would permit them to send German-made Leopard 2 tanks to help Kyiv as the battlefield begins to thaw.

Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday evening that chancellor Olaf Scholz had finally decided to allow allies such as Poland to do so – and that Berlin would also send tanks of its own.

The German government has so far declined to comment, however, and one United States official told the Associated Press that an announcement could be made on Wednesday in conjunction with Washington – which reportedly plans to announce the approval of M1 Abrams tanks.

Such a move would mark a major reversal in policy for both nations – and a significant victory for Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as he seeks to bolster his countries defences against Russia’s invading army.

More follows...