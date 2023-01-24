Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two Britons killed in Ukraine were attempting ‘humanitarian evacuation’

Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry went missing in the Donetsk region earlier in January and Mr Parry’s family has confirmed they were killed

Sam Rkaina
Tuesday 24 January 2023 19:43
Comments
Ukraine war: Zelensky urges West to speed up weapons supplies to outpace Russian attacks

Two British nationals were killed in Ukraine attempting a humanitarian evacuation from the town of Soledar, one of their families has said.

Andrew Bagshaw, 48, and Christopher Parry, 28, went missing earlier this month while heading to the town of Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region of the country, where heavy fighting was reported.

On Tuesday Mr Parry’s family confirmed the men were killed, in a statement released through the Foreign Office.

Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry went missing at the start of January

(Reuters)

The statement from Rob, Christine and Katy Parry said: “It is with great sadness we have to announce that our beloved Chrissy has been killed along with his colleague Andrew Bagshaw whilst attempting a humanitarian evacuation from Soledar, eastern Ukraine.

“His selfless determination in helping the old, young and disadvantaged there has made us and his larger family extremely proud.

Recommended

“We never imagined we would be saying goodbye to Chris when he had such a full life ahead of him. He was a caring son, fantastic brother, a best friend to so many and a loving partner to Olga. “Chris was a confident, outward-looking and adventurous young man who was loyal to everyone he knew,” the family statement continued.

“He lived and worked away as a software engineer but Cornwall was always his home. He loved rock climbing, cycling, running and skydiving and wanted to travel the world.

“He found himself drawn to Ukraine in March in its darkest hour at the start of the Russian invasion and helped those most in need, saving over 400 lives plus many abandoned animals.

“It is impossible to put into words how much he will be missed but he will forever be in our hearts.

Recommended

“We feel so privileged that he chose our family to be part of.”

More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in