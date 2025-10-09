German mayor brutally stabbed at home names her own daughter as attacker
Iris Stalzer suffered life-threatening wounds but is expected to survive
A newly elected German mayor who suffered life-threatening stab wounds was apparently attacked by her teenage daughter, investigators say.
Iris Stalzer, 57, was elected as the mayor of the western Germany town of Herdecke on 28 September.
She is due to take office in November.
On Tuesday, police said emergency services were alerted shortly after midday by her daughter, who reported that Ms Stalzer had been seriously wounded outside her home in an attempted robbery.
Police went to Ms Stalzer's house, where they found her sitting in a chair with multiple stab wounds.
They said that the attack appeared to have happened indoors.
The politician was rushed to hospital by helicopter.
Investigators at the house found two knives and clothing believed to have been used in the attack, and detained Ms Stalzer's 17-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son.
When questioned on Tuesday evening, Ms Stalzer pointed to her daughter as the suspect, police investigator Jens Rautenberg said.
There was no immediate information on any family conflict that preceded the stabbing.
Mr Rautenberg declined to comment on a possible motive at a news conference in the nearby city of Hagen, saying that is still a matter for investigation.
Prosecutor Bernd Haldorn said he considers it a case of bodily harm.
Police and prosecutors at present intend to release the children and put them in the hands of the youth welfare office, which would decide on further measures while the investigation continues, he said.
The attack on Ms Stalzer, which followed violence against other local politicians in Germany in recent years, drew swift condemnation from Chancellor Friedrich Merz and others. But investigators quickly determined on Tuesday that there was no sign of a political motive.
Herdecke is a town of about 23,000 people in western Germany’s Ruhr region, between Hagen and Dortmund.