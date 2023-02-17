For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as attendants of this year’s Munich Security Conference arrive for the first day of the event.

Kamala Harris, the US vice president, and Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, are among the heads of government and state expected to arrive on Friday.

This year’s conference comes one year on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and days after the US shot down a number of aerial objects over North American airspace.

On Thursday, Joe Biden suggested there was no evidence that they are connected to China.

“We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were but nothing right now suggests they were related to China’s spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from any other country,” the president said.

“The intelligence community’s current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research.”

This year’s Munich Security Conference runs from 17 to 19 February.