Two American women who were attacked while they hiked a trail near a famous castle in Germany had recently graduated from the University of Illinois.

Eva Liu, 21, and Kelsey Chang, 22, had travelled to Germany following their May graduation from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, DailyMail.com first reported.

A university spokesperson confirmed in a statement to The Independent that Ms Chang and Ms Liu were the victims shoved down into a ravine near the historic Neuschwanstein Castle in the German state Bavaria on Wednesday. Ms Liu died as a result of injuries she sustained during the 164ft fall, while Ms Chang remains in hospital.

Bavarian police said in a statement on Thursday that the victims had met the man and joined him along a trail just moments before he made sexual advances they refused. A 30-year-old American man has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and sexual offences.

“Both had just graduated in May and should have been able to celebrate such an important accomplishment without the fear of such a tragic outcome,” the office of the university chancellor said. “Our thoughts are with Ms. Chang as she recovers and with both of their families as they grieve.”

Just weeks before the tragedy, Ms Liu was awarded a computer science degree, while Ms Chang received a bachelor’s in computer engineering.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.