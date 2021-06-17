Police in Germany are hunting for a gunman who reportedly killed a man and a woman in a shooting spree.

The newspaper Bild cited police as saying that the situation appeared to be a case of someone “running amok” in the centre of the western town of Espelkamp.

It said special police commandos were at the scene, and police said the perpetrator was still on the run.

The shots were fired in a house in the city centre, according to the German Press Agency.

Initial reports said one person had been killed, and police later said a second person had died.

Espelkamp, a town of some 20,000 people, is in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.