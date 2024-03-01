Child among four people killed in shooting rampage in Northern Germany

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people, including a child, were killed in shootings in northern Germany, police and prosecutors said on Friday. They said the suspect is a soldier who turned himself in.

The four victims were shot overnight at locations in the rural Scheessel and Bothel areas, near Hannover and Bremen, authorities said in a statement.

The suspect, a German soldier, surrendered to police shortly after the shooting, they said.

His motive was not immediately clear, but they said that “a motive in the family environment cannot be ruled out”.