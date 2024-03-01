Jump to content

Child among four people killed in shooting rampage in Northern Germany

A soldier has handed himself in to police

Rich Booth
Friday 01 March 2024 09:59
Four people, including a child, were killed in shootings in northern Germany, police and prosecutors said on Friday. They said the suspect is a soldier who turned himself in.

The four victims were shot overnight at locations in the rural Scheessel and Bothel areas, near Hannover and Bremen, authorities said in a statement.

The suspect, a German soldier, surrendered to police shortly after the shooting, they said.

His motive was not immediately clear, but they said that “a motive in the family environment cannot be ruled out”.

