France to overhaul rape laws in wake of horrifying Gisèle Pelicot case

France's Senate is expected to grant final approval on Wednesday to a bill redefining rape and sexual assault as any non-consensual sexual act.

This crucial legislation emerges directly from the landmark drugging and rape trial that profoundly shook France, turning Gisèle Pelicot into a global icon.

The bill, introduced in January, followed just weeks after 51 men were convicted for Ms Pelicot's rape and abuse, a case that ignited a nationwide reckoning over France's rape culture.

Marie-Charlotte Garin and Véronique Riotton, lawmakers for the Greens and President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party respectively, who championed the bill, wrote, “It's time to take action and take a new step forward in the fight against sexual violence.”

The bill follows the conviction of 51 men for the rape and assault of Ms Pelicot, pictured ( AFP/Getty )

The bill states that “any non-consensual sexual act constitutes sexual assault.”

Consent is defined as “freely given, informed, specific, prior and revocable” and assessed “in the light of the circumstances.” The text says it “cannot be inferred solely from the silence or the lack of reaction of the victim.”

The bill also specifies that there is no consent if the sexual act is committed with “violence, coercion, threat or surprise.”

Last week, it was widely approved by lawmakers from almost all ranks at the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament. The far right voted against it.

The Senate is expected to give its final approval later Wednesday, the last step before the bill becomes law via official publication.

Once approved, France will join many other European nations that have similar consent-based laws on rape, including neighboring Germany, Belgium and Spain.

In December, Pelicot’s ex-husband and 50 other men were convicted of sexually assaulting her between 2011 and 2020 while she was under chemical submission.

Dominique Pelicot was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while sentences for other defendants ranged from three to 15 years imprisonment. An appeals court handed a stiffer 10-year sentence earlier this month to the only man who challenged his conviction.

The harrowing and unprecedented trial in France exposed how pornography, chatrooms and men’s disdain for or hazy understanding of consent is fueling rape culture.

Gisèle Pelicot has since become a symbol of the fight against sexual violence.