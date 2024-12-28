Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

At least 15 men who were found guilty of raping or sexually abusing Gisèle Pelicot have launched appeals against their convictions and will be given a second trial.

Some 51 men, including her ex-husband Dominique Pelicot, were convicted and handed jail sentences of between three and 20 years after a well publicised trial lasting for three and a half months.

Pelicot, who was given a prison sentence of 20 years, spent almost 10 years tracking down strangers he invited inside the family home to rape his wife while she was heavily drugged with sleeping pills.

The 72-year-old was found guilty of rape, while his 50 co-defendants were also found guilty of rape, attempted rape or sexual assault.

open image in gallery Some of the 51 defendants convicted of offences following the three-and-a-half month trial in Avignon - at least 15 have now launched appeals against convictions ( Reuters )

Days after the sentencing, it was reported that two defendants had lodged appeals - now it has emerged that at least 15 have initiated appeals, according to a report by the Guardian.

The men have until midnight on Monday to launch an appeal against their convictions.

Charly Arbo, a 30-year-old vineyard worker, is one of the men reported to be launching an appeal.

open image in gallery Gisèle chose to relinquish her anonymity and shine a light on the trial in a bid to make ‘shame swap sides’ from the victim to the rapist ( AFP/Getty )

Arbo went to Pelicot’s home on six occasions and was sentenced to 13 years in prison. He was also accused of raping her on the night of her 66th birthday. Video evidence showed him talking about drugging and raping his own mother with Dominique Pelicot, The Guardian reports.

Redouan El Farihi, 55, an ex-hospital anaesthesia nurse, has also appealed against his conviction after being sentenced to eight years, the media outlet reports. He is said to have denied rape and claimed Pelicot had “tricked” him and said he did not realise Gisèle had been drugged even though she was unconscious and unmoving in footage.

Gisèle, who has been applauded around the world for her bravery, chose to relinquish her anonymity and shine a light on the trial in a bid to make "shame swap sides" from the victim to the rapist.

Last week, after it emerged some defendants had appealed, Stéphane Babonneau, one of Gisèle’s lawyers, told France Inter radio: “In any case, she has no fear of it [another trial, that is what she told us.”

Pelicot, her husband of 50 years, captured footage of the rapes as well as keeping thorough records, which were used as evidence in the trial. He documented more than 20,000 videos of the crimes perpetrated at their home.