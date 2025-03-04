Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Streets in the Canary Islands have turned into rivers after torrential rainfall battered popular British hotspots Gran Canaria and Tenerife for days.

Rising floodwaters saw cars swept downstream as reservoirs burst their banks and covered entire neighbourhoods in sludge and debris. Seven beaches in Telde, Gran Canaria have been shut off to the public after the island was stuck by flooding which saw one car being swept out to sea.

At least 80 people were trapped in a supermarket in Tenerife as rising waters shut off access to the car park, local media reported.

open image in gallery A car that was swept away by the rain, in the Las Bachilleras ravine, in Telde, on the island of Gran Canaria ( Telde City Council )

open image in gallery The same vehicle after the flooding subsided ( REUTERS )

Authorities remain on high alert and have urged locals and holidaymakers to avoid travel or parking near ravines as more heavy rain is forecast in the region.

Juan Antonio Peña, The Mayor of Telde, was seen helping rescue efforts sweeping water out of the streets as he tried to make the town safe for tourists again.

“Thank you for so much understanding, help and support,” he said. “I am proud to be from Telde.

“Let us continue to show that we are prudent. This Tuesday we will remain on alert. Let us avoid travelling and parking in areas close to the ravines. Thank you.”

open image in gallery Residents have been left clearing up after the damage caused by the floods ( REUTERS )

A Telde City Council spokesman said: “Telde closes access to its beaches due to danger risk after heavy rains.

La Garita, Hoya del Pozo, Playa del Hombre, El Barranquillo, Melenara, Salinetas and Eyes of Heron are affected by the restriction, until further notice.

“After the passing of the storm, the beaches are not in a condition to receive users, so it is being worked tirelessly both from the Beach Council and Road Cleaning and Citizen Safety, with the security forces and municipal workers, to leave them in their best state in the shortest possible space of time.

“We ask for patience to the users and thank you for your willingness to collaborate.”

open image in gallery A car is dragged into the sea of Salinetas beach ( LILY ASH via REUTERS )

The bursting of a reservoir with 700 thousand litres of water for irrigation closed one road in Telde in Gran Canaria.

AEMET, Spain’s meteorological agency, issued a “special warning” for heavy rains until Wednesday on parts of the island network popular with British holidaymakers.

open image in gallery A car that was swept away by the rain, lies amid vegetation ( REUTERS )

Flooding has become more common in Spain, a country still reeling from the 217 killed and thousands displaced in Valencia in November.

An AEMET spokesman warned of heavy rains to come, saying: “The largest accumulations are expected in the interior of Malaga, as well as in the Valencian Community and south of Tarragona, where rainfall may be locally strong, or very strong, and persistent, with accumulations exceeding 100 mm in 12 hours.

“Also strong or very strong showers are expected in western Andalusia, locally accompanied by storms and frequent hail.”