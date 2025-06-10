‘At least five dead in Graz school shooting’ with major police operation underway in Austria
Emergency services have been sent to a school in the city
At least five people have been killed in a school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz, according to reports.
Austrian police confirmed that a major operation was underway in the city on Tuesday morning. The operation began at 10am after gunshots were heard inside the school, police said.
Local newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that at least five fatalities have been confirmed in a school and that police were searching the building. Students and teachers were among those seriously injured, Austrian state media ORF reported citing local police.
The suspected perpetrator, reportedly a pupil, is believed to have killed himself, ORF reported.
Police said an operation was underway in a street called Dreierschuetzengasse, on which there is a secondary school, but declined further comment.
The building is currently being searched by authorities and the public have been warned to avoid the area.
The shooting took place shortly before the tenth anniversary of the Graz shooting on 20 June 2015, which killed three people in an attack which has scarred the local community for years.
More to follow...
