Police have arrested a man accused of abusing mentally handicapped people on a live-stream for paying customers on social media.

Greek police said two people found in the suspect’s home, who had been allegedly subjected to live-streamed abuse early Tuesday, were placed in care.

A police statement said the 35-year-old suspect arrested in Athens, Greece on Tuesday faces charges of human trafficking and causing bodily harm to vulnerable people.

It said the abuse included “constant swearing, bodily harm and sexual acts, which spectators watching the live-streaming requested, and had paid for.”

Alleged victims spoke of their abuse to ANT1 television station, according to local news sites.

One said: “He had taken advantage of us. He beat me badly, with punches, spitting and body blows. Many subscribers were watching online, and they made… “donations on order”.

“Some customers offered to pay 10 euros if he could slap us or make us sing and dance…The worst part is that he would give alcohol to 15- to 17-year-old girls, and make them dance provocatively.”

Another said: “He told me ‘I’m going to make you number one, I’m going to make you famous’”.

“He has beaten and taken advantage of many people. Everything was happening at the YouTuber’s house, where many famous people had also come,” he added.

A similar case was uncovered in western Athens in November.