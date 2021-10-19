Greece earthquake news - live: Major tremors strike island of Rhodes as vibrations felt as far as Israel
Follow the latest updates on today’s earthquake in Greece
A powerful earthquake has struck off the coast of Greece measuring between 5.9 and 6.4 on the Richter scale, with the tremors reportedly felt as far away as Turkey, Egypt, Syria and Israel and the incident coming just a week after another 6.3-magnitude quake hit Crete, reducing buildings to rubble.
The epicentre of the new quake is believed to be close to the Dodecanese island of Rhodes. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported the event on Twitter this morning, writing: “This M6.4 earthquake was felt in Eastern Mediterranean Sea, South Greece.”
Witnesses reported feeling rooms “sway from side to side” and seeing beds and other furniture moving. One resident of Lindos, a town on Rhodes, wrote of their shock on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre website, exclaiming: “Wow! Really felt that one! Curtains moving, chair moving in a weird side to side and round motion - felt quite seasick! Lasted for 30 seconds.”
Map shows quake’s epicentre as tremors felt thousands of miles away
This was the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)’s tweet, which drew responses on its forum from locals saying they had experienced beds, sofas and even entire hotel rooms swaying with the vibrations.
On Twitter, followers from further afield like Cyprus, Cairo, Jerusalem and Beirut also tweeted the EMSC to tell them they had felt the tremors thousands of miles away.
Here’s the latest from Holly Bancroft.
Earthquake hits near Greek islands
The tremors have reportedly been felt as far as Turkey, Egypt, Syria and Israel
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Greece again reels from the impact of a major earthquake.
