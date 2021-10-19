A chapel near the village of Zakros on the eastern coast of the island of Crete that was damaged by the last earthquake to strike the country on 12 October (Costas Metaxakis/AFP/Getty)

A powerful earthquake has struck off the coast of Greece measuring between 5.9 and 6.4 on the Richter scale, with the tremors reportedly felt as far away as Turkey, Egypt, Syria and Israel and the incident coming just a week after another 6.3-magnitude quake hit Crete, reducing buildings to rubble.

The epicentre of the new quake is believed to be close to the Dodecanese island of Rhodes. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported the event on Twitter this morning, writing: “This M6.4 earthquake was felt in Eastern Mediterranean Sea, South Greece.”

Witnesses reported feeling rooms “sway from side to side” and seeing beds and other furniture moving. One resident of Lindos, a town on Rhodes, wrote of their shock on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre website, exclaiming: “Wow! Really felt that one! Curtains moving, chair moving in a weird side to side and round motion - felt quite seasick! Lasted for 30 seconds.”