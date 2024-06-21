✕ Close Greece shuts Acropolis, schools as it braces for 43°C heatwave

The Greek authorities are investigating whether wildfires that threatened to engulf Athens were sparked by a single arsonist.

Civil protection minister Vassilis Kikilias said officials verified indications that the fire near Athens was the result of arson as well as extreme weather conditions.

A fire service spokesman has said the force is struggling to deal with the spate of blazes, adding: “Almost every 10 minutes a new fire breaks out.”

In Koropi, a storage facility and at least one home were burned, and flames crept into a boat dry dock and across fields of dry grass and olive trees. Authorities evacuated two nearby villages.

Amid the heatwave, several foreign tourists have died or gone missing while hiking in high temperatures. The girlfriend of a missing American tourist has criticised Greek authorities for allegedly doing little to help search for him.

Albert Calibet, 59, has been missing since last Tuesday while hiking on the island of Amorgos.

At least five tourists have been found dead on the Greek Islands in recent weeks.

