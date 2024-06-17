For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The body of a 55-year-old American tourist has been transfered to Corfu from the tiny Greek island of Mathraki, making him the third tourist death in a week following an early June heatwave.

Police did not share the identity of the American, whose body was found near a beach on Mathraki on Sunday. On Monday they said was transferred to the island of Corfu where an autopsy will be carried out.

A search is also ongoing for a 59-year-old US policeman on Amorgos. Retired Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputy Eric Calibet, an experienced hiker who has visited Amorgos for years, disappeared on Tuesday.

He failed to return from a hike.

Greek officials are searching for him, including several agencies and volunteers from the Greek coast guard along with teams from neighboring islands of Paros and Naxos. Drones are being used in the search.

Eric Calibet, 59, had been vacationing on the island but was reported missing by a friend on Tuesday afternoon ( Municipality of Amorgos )

Temperatures soared earlier this month, just as the holiday season began across Greece.

The early heatwave has coincided with a spate of disappearances and deaths of tourists across the Mediterranean country, highlighting the dangers of heat exposure.

“There is a common pattern - they all went for a hike amid high temperatures,” Petros Vassilakis, the police spokesman for the Southern Aegean said.

The body of British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found on the island of Symi on June 9, following a four-day search operation by aircraft, drones and boats. He had taken a walk alone in high temperatures before he disappeared.

Historical site of Spinalonga island on a sunny spring day, Crete, Greece ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A 74-year-old Dutch tourist was found dead on the island of Samos on Saturday and two hikers were found dead on Crete on June 5.

Rescue teams were also searching for two French women, aged 73 and 64, on the island of Sikinos.

“There are two search operations in progress on other islands. Police, firemen and volunteers have been deployed assisted by a drone and a rescue dog,” Vassilakis said.

In Cyprus a health official said on Monday that a second elderly person has died from heatstroke.

An 84-year-old woman died a day after being admitted to hospital on Friday, said State Health Services Organisation spokesman Charalambos Charilaou.

He said another three elderly patients are in a serious condition.

Temperatures on the island have soared all week, exceeding 40C