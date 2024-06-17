✕ Close Michael Mosley's friend pays tribute to 'one of the most important broadcasters'

Searches are underway for three people missing on Greek islands gripped by extreme heat after at least five tourists died.

Temperatures have exceeded 44C, with one meteorologist warning the current deadly heatwave would “go down in history” as Greece’s earliest summer heatwave in more than 100 years, as climate change causes temperatures to rise.

Broadcaster Dr Michael Mosley is among five tourists to have been found dead in recent days, including an American man whose body was found by another tourist on Mathraki, a 74-year-old Dutch tourist who was found by a firefighter drone in a ravine on Samos, a 67-year-old Dutch tourist who suffered a heart attack in Crete, and a 70-year-old French tourist.

Three others are currently missing in the Cyclades. Two French women, aged 64 and 73, have been missing since Friday and the secluded island of Sikinos, while retired Los Angeles County deputy sheriff Albert Calibet has not been seen on Amorgos since Tuesday.