Briton dies on sun lounger on Greek island holiday

A British tourist has died on his sun lounger while on holiday on a Greek island.

Holidaymakers in Agia Paraskevi, Skiathos discovered the 73-year-old man on Friday.

After discovering the man, a lifeguard was alerted and attempted to provide first aid. The lifeguard then called the emergency services, according to local reports.

A doctor subsequently from a nearby health centre subsequently spent 40 minutes trying to revive the pensioner but those attempts were unsuccessful.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said they were supporting the family of a British man.

“We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities,” the spokesperson said.

Last month, another British tourist was found dead on a Greek beach after apparently going for a swim.

The 68-year-old man was found dead in Lindos, on the island of Rhodes, on 12 June.

Local media reported that the Brit had gone for a swim and lost consciousness before passing away.

Officials from the Central Port Authority of Rhodes rushed to the scene following reports that his body had been found.

He was then transferred to the island’s Archangelos Health Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Last July, A British tourist also died in Greece while diving at a well-known shipwreck in “rough seas”.

The 33-year-old man was reportedly pulled from the water at Epanomi Shipwreck, a popular diving spot around a 50-minute drive from Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

Local media reported the unnamed man had died after diving into rough water following bad weather.

Other people on the beach notified local authorities once they realised he was in danger and he was pulled from the water by another swimmer.

Emergency services including an ambulance and a lifeguard boat, rushed to the scene, but efforts to resuscitate him failed.