Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Greeks march to mark 50th anniversary of Athens student uprising

Holly Patrick
Friday 17 November 2023 16:20
Comments

Watch live as Greek people march in Athens on Friday, 17 November, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of a bloody 1973 student uprising that helped topple the then-military junta.

The march is frequently used as a focal point to protest against current events, and for the right to freedom and democracy.

People will march to the embassy of the United States, which many Greeks accuse of supporting the 1967-1974 military dictatorship.

On 17 November 1973, there was a bloody clamp-down on protesters at the Athens Polytechnic when tanks smashed through the gates to crush the revolt that heralded the end of the junta.

The next year, the junta unravelled after public outrage over a coup they instigated in Cyprus that in turn triggered triggering Turkey’s invasion of the island.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in