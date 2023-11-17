Watch live: Greeks march to mark 50th anniversary of Athens student uprising

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Greek people march in Athens on Friday, 17 November, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of a bloody 1973 student uprising that helped topple the then-military junta.

The march is frequently used as a focal point to protest against current events, and for the right to freedom and democracy.

People will march to the embassy of the United States, which many Greeks accuse of supporting the 1967-1974 military dictatorship.

On 17 November 1973, there was a bloody clamp-down on protesters at the Athens Polytechnic when tanks smashed through the gates to crush the revolt that heralded the end of the junta.

The next year, the junta unravelled after public outrage over a coup they instigated in Cyprus that in turn triggered triggering Turkey’s invasion of the island.