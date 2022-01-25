Greek prime minister faces calls to resign after snow chaos

A severe snowstorm has battered Greece and its normally sun-soaked islands , sparking a political crisis with the main opposition leader calling on conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to resign after thousands of people were left trapped on a motorway.

The call by former prime minister Alexis Tsipras came after motorists, many of them senior citizens, called into radio and television stations, crying for help and assistance, after being stuck for up to 20 hours on Attiki Odos, a 65-kilometre (40 miles) motorway close to Athens.

The snowstorm hit on Monday night, causing chaos.

“Please, please, please,” cried Michalis, a 75-year-old driver, “Please, show us some mercy. Help us. We are freezing. We have been left without any petrol, nothing to tie us over.”

Rescue crews working overnight managed to evacuate some 3,500 drivers on the privately-run motorway, authorities said Tuesday.

But at least 1,200 others remained stuck, and thousands more struggled on other roads and highways snaking through Athens, home to half the country’s population of 11 million.

Fifteen passengers, meanwhile, were injured when a rail transport vehicle tried to pull a train carrying more than 200 passengers in heavy snow.

And much of the Greek capital has been left without heat and electricity, sending hundreds of families streaming to their cars to keep warm as temperatures continued to dip below freezing levels.

“This has been a 24-hour show of complete chaos for the country and complete and utter torment for its people,” Mr Tsipras said.

Abandoned vehicles are covered in snow, following heavy snowfall in Athens (REUTERS)

✕ Aerial footage shows Acropolis covered in snow after rare storm hits Athens

“Mr. Mitsotakis, who is responsible for this mess, is nowhere to be seen. The quicker this government resigns, the faster they will leave; the better for this country.”

The government refused to comment. But during a morning briefing after crisis talks with the prime minister, Christos Stylianides, Greece’s climate crisis and civil protection minister said it was “untimely” to afford any blame.

Hours earlier he apologised for the government’s failings and members of the administration vowed to compensate each of the trapped motorists with 2,000 euros (£1,600).

The severe snowstorm, named Elpis, has been battering the country since the start of the week, disrupting air, road and rail traffic.

People walk along a snow-covered beach in Athens (AFP via Getty Images)

Snowfall is common in the Greek highlands but rare in the centre of Athens and the country’s islands.

A two-day holiday ordered for six storm-hit regions of the country, keeping schools, state services and banks shut, was due to extended by an additional 24-hours, including the greater Athens area, officials said.