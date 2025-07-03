Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Crete wildfire latest: Hundreds evacuated from hotels and homes in Greece as fires tear through holiday island

Greek fire department warns that risk of further wildfires remains high after more than 1,500 evacuated

Alex Croft
Thursday 03 July 2025 08:50 BST
Wildfire blazes across Greek island of Crete

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from homes and tourist resorts in Crete as a wildfire tears through forests on the Greek holiday island.

The Greek fire department said that more than 230 firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze, which broke out on Wednesday afternoon in the forested hills near Lerapetra on the island’s southern coast.

Gale-force winds have driven flames southward across a front now stretching more than 6km, emergency services said.

More than 1,500 people were evacuated from hotels and homes on Wednesday as fire-fighting efforts intensified. Several people were treated for breathing difficulties, officials said, but there were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

The risk of wildfires remains very high across Crete and parts of southern Greece on Thursday, according to a daily bulletin issued by the fire service.

Wildfires are frequent in the country during its hot, dry summers, and the fire department has already tackled dozens across Greece so far this year.

Full report: Thousands evacuated as massive wildfire rips through Greek holiday island

Our climate correspondent, Stuti Mishra, brings the full report of the huge wildfire in Crete:

At least 1,500 evacuated as massive wildfire rips through Greek holiday island

Fast-moving blaze destroys homes and rental properties
Alex Croft3 July 2025 08:47

In pictures: Firefighters battle huge flames in Crete

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Ierapetra, on the island of Crete
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Ierapetra, on the island of Crete (REUTERS)
Hundreds have been evacuated from their homes
Hundreds have been evacuated from their homes (REUTERS)
The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon
The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon (Reuters)
Alex Croft3 July 2025 08:36

Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rip through Crete

A wildfire has been tearing through Greece’s southern island of Crete, prompting the evacuation of more than 1,500 residents from hotels and homes.

Hundreds of firefighters are now battling the blaze and evacuations by sea have begun, according to the coastguard.

Gale-force winds have fanned the fire after it broke out in the forested terrain near the Ierapetra municipality.

We will be bringing you all the latest news from the wildfires on this live blog.

Alex Croft3 July 2025 08:30

