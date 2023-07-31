For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sailing coaches at a world championship event in Greece have been hailed after helping rescue 130 people stranded on a beach from a wildfire.

The coaches, in Volos for the ILCA 4 Youth World Championships, helped evacuate locals from the beach in Nea Anchialos as a raging wildfire blocked exits in the area.

The wildfire in the seaside town is just one of several that has hit Greece during the scorching heatwave in Europe, with thousands of tourists forced to flee Rhodes last week.

Coaches grabbed bottles of water and set off in 60 motorised boats to travel 10 miles to Nea Anchialos and bring the 130 people back to Volos beach.

World Sailing chief executive David Graham said the coaches who helped with the rescue exhibited “a truly outstanding example of the best qualities of our sport”.

The coaches acted “without hesitation” after they saw that flames had blocked exits from the bay, he said.

Andrus Poksi, field operations officer at the International Laser Class Association, said: “The selfless and quick reaction of the coaches was inspiring to see.

“Their contribution to help the local people shows that sailing is a sport where teamwork and camaraderie shines through in even the most challenging circumstances.

“I would expect nothing less from the sailors and coaches and we will always do anything we can to help those in danger.”

Residents and tourists evacuate with the support of vessels from the town of Nea Anchialos (AP)

Susannah Chapman, one of the coaches, filmed the effort as smoke filled the sky from the beach - forcing the rescuers to cover their faces.

The crews had the lightweight motorboats on hand to flank the Laser sailing boats during the competition.

A man watches the fire burning a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, (AP)

Labis Tsoukalas, president of the Nautical Club of Volos and Argonauts, said: “When we got the call for help from the coast guard, I knew we had the right people and equipment for the job.

“We’re very proud to have been able to contribute to the lifesaving operation in the way we know best as sailors.

“We have very talented and qualified coaches working at these types of events. It’s credit to them that we were able to carry out the rescue successfully.”

Mr Graham added: “This is a truly outstanding example of the best qualities of our sport – resourcefulness, courage and a strong sense of responsibility for our wider coastal communities.”