Denmark has said that a "fundamental disagreement" over Greenland remains with President Donald Trump following talks with US vice president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio on Wednesday.

Denmark and Greenland are stepping up their military presence on the island and allied reinforcements are expected to follow with Sweden confirming a deployment of military officers to the Arctic at Denmark’s request, according to a statement by prime minister Ulf Kristersson.

Both Denmark and the US have agreed to create a working group to discuss ways to work through differences as Trump continues to call for a US takeover of Denmark's Arctic territory of Greenland.

“The group, in our view, should focus on how to address the American security concerns, while at the same time respecting the red lines of the Kingdom of Denmark," Danish foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told reporters after a highly anticipated meeting in which Greenland's foreign minister also participated.

Mr Rasmussen said that the prospect of the US acquiring Greenland was "absolutely not necessary", as he relayed Denmark has the "longest-lasting diplomatic relation" with the US than any other ally.

Earlier today, Greenland’s government and Denmark’s defence ministry released a statement announcing that “the geopolitical tensions have spread to the Arctic.

“The government of Greenland, and the Danish ministry of defence have therefore decided to continue the Danish armed forces’ increased exercise activity in Greenland, in close cooperation with Nato allies.

“From today, there will be an expanded military presence in and around Greenland – in close cooperation with Nato allies.”

The plan includes military exercises involving fighter aircraft, naval tasking, receiving allied troops, enhanced policing and guarding critical installations.

Danish minister of defence Troels Lund Poulsen explained that Denmark would have a “bigger military footprint” and a “more permanent presence on Greenland going forward”, although he conceded that it is “unlikely that a Nato nation would attack another Nato country”.

President Donald Trump has ramped up his demands to secure the territory for full US control adding that “anything less than that is unacceptable”.

He has repeatedly said that Greenland is essential for American “national security” and in order to prevent Russia or China from imposing their own control over the region.

His aspirations have come up against widespread resistance across Europe with the European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius saying that a takeover would spell the “end of Nato”.

European Union Commission president Ursula von der Leyen reiterated the close relationship between the EU and Greenland, telling a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday: “We respect the wishes of the Greenlanders and their interests and they can count on us.”

French president Emmanuel Macron backed his European allies, saying: “We do not underestimate statements on Greenland. If the sovereignty of a European country and ally were to be affected, the knock-on effects would be unprecedented.

“France is monitoring the situation very closely and will act in full solidarity with Denmark and its sovereignty.” The UK is also considering sending backup, according to reports.

Vance had requested to be included in discussions that had been prompted by Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, and Greenland’s Vivian Motzfeldt but his involvement had prompted concern due to his hardline position on a US takeover.

Last week, he warned Europe that it needed to take Trump “seriously” on his aspiration to acquire it.

“What we’re asking our European friends to do is to take the security of that land mass more seriously, because if they’re not, the United States is going to have to do something about it,” he said.

Trump said the scheme was “vital for the Golden Dome that we are building”.

“Nato should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!” he said in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.

He added: “Militarily, without the vast power of the United States, much of which I built during my first term, and am now bringing to a new and even higher level, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent - Not even close!”

The President said that Nato would become “far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES”.

Trump first floated the idea of purchasing the territory – known to hold a vast wealth of untapped minerals and natural resources – in 2019. Denmark runs Greenland as a semi-autonomous territory.