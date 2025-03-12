Greenland election won by centre-right party who told Trump ‘we are not for sale’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greenland's centre-right opposition party, which told US president Donald Trump that the country was “not for sale”, has emerged victorious in the country’s parliamentary elections.

The Demokraatit party secured 29.9 per cent of the vote, ending the ruling coalition’s majority, official results show.

Jens Frederik Nielsen, Demokraatit’s leader and a former badminton champion, is poised to play a key role in shaping Greenland’s future. Mr Nielsen has been an outspoken critic of foreign interference, particularly in response to Mr Trump’s suggestion that the US could purchase the Arctic island.

The pro-business party, which supports a gradual approach to independence from Denmark, saw a sharp rise in support from 9.1 per cent in the previous election. It outperformed the opposition Naleraq party, which advocates for a swift break from Denmark.

Mr Trump loomed large over the election campaign amid a debate about the island’s independence.

Mr Trump has long wanted Greenland to be part of the US, first stating his desire to gain control of the country in his first term and saying earlier this year he wanted to buy it. Ahead of the election, he reiterated his position, and also refused to rule out using force to get his way.

“One way or the other we're gonna get it," he told US Congress earlier this month. Greenlanders could, Mr Trump said, become “a part of the greatest nation anywhere in the world”. In comments on his Truth Social platform the US president said he was ready to invest billions “and make you rich”.

In response to a recent bill banning foreign contributions to political parties, Mr Nielsen said Mr Trump’s comments are “a threat to our political independence”.

“We must defend ourselves,” he added. "I hope it sends a clear message to him that we are not for sale," Mr Nielsen told Sky news, referring to Donald Trump’s comments.

“We don't want to be Americans. No, we don't want to be Danes. We want to be Greenlanders. And we want our own independence in the future. And we want to build our own country by ourselves, not with his hope."

Mr Nielsen signed a signed a political cooperation agreement with Denmark’s Liberal Alliance in January, Danish daily Berlingske reported. Nielsen said "We are in the midst of an exciting and crucial time in the relationship between Greenland and Denmark", it reported.

More follows