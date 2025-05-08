Denmark summons US ambassador over report of Greenland spying

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has voiced serious concerns over a report in the Wall Street Journal alleging that the US has ordered its intelligence agencies to intensify spying activities in Greenland.

Mr Rasmussen stated he would summon the acting US ambassador to Denmark for clarification.

Speaking to reporters at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Warsaw, Mr Rasmussen expressed his unease, saying: "I have read the article in the Wall Street Journal and it worries me greatly because we do not spy on friends."

He further emphasised his intention to address the issue directly, adding, "We are going to call in the US acting ambassador for a discussion at the foreign ministry to see if we can confirm this information, which is somewhat disturbing."

The Wall Street Journal report, published on Tuesday and citing two anonymous sources, claims that the US is escalating its intelligence gathering on Greenland, linking this activity to President Donald Trump's previously stated interest in acquiring the island.

The intelligence gathering reportedly will focus in part on identifying individuals in Greenland and Denmark who support the Trump administration’s interest in taking over the island.

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen ( AP )

A US State Department spokesperson said the department does not comment on intelligence matters.

The spokesperson referred to an earlier comment from National Security Council spokesperson James Hewitt, who said Mr Trump has been very clear that the US is concerned about the security of Greenland and the Arctic.

Mr Trump has repeatedly said he wants to take over Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory in the Arctic.

He has refused to rule out annexation by force, creating a diplomatic crisis between the US, Denmark and Greenland.

The leaders of Denmark and Greenland have said only that Greenlanders can decide the territory's future.

However, they have found themselves treading a delicate line between firmly dismissing US ambitions over Greenland and trying to maintain good ties with their traditional ally.