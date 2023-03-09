‘At least six dead and several injured’ after church shooting in Hamburg
The Hamburg city government says the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district on Thursday evening
Multiple people have died and several others are injured after a shooting in a church in Hamburg, according to reports.
The Hamburg city government says the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district on Thursday evening as police officers search for the attackers. The shooting happened at around 9pm.
Early reports from local media suggested six people were killed, although this has not been confirmed by police.
The perpetrators of the shooting are reportedly on the run, according to local media reports and the local fire service.
German news agency dpa reported seeing rescue services taking people out of a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Police in Hamburg say emergency services and doctors are at the scene.
More to follow...
