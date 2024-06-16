Hamburg police shoot man near Euro 2024 fan park ‘threatening officers with pickaxe’
Thousands of Dutch and Polish fans are in the city ahead of today’s 2pm kick-off in Group D
A man with a pick axe and an incendiary device near a Euro 2024 fan park in Hamburg has been shot.
In a statement on social media, police said: “At St Pauli there is currently a major police operation.
“According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. The police then used their firearms.
“The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.”
They added that the event at Heiligengeistfeld is subject to various security checks and they are currently assuming that this was the action of a lone perpetrator.
The incident took place on the Reeperbahn, which is a popular entertainment district in Hamburg’s city centre that will have been playing host to footabll fans.
German newspaper Bild reported that the incident took place at 12:30pm local time, with the man attacking a police officer using a gold-tinted hammer.
The incident came after a thousands of German officers policed the tens of thousands of Dutch fans, who turned the red light district into a sea of orange on Saturday night.
More follows on this breaking news story
