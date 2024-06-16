For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man with a pick axe and an incendiary device near a Euro 2024 fan park in Hamburg has been shot.

In a statement on social media, police said: “At St Pauli there is currently a major police operation.

“According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. The police then used their firearms.

“The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.”

Thousands of Dutch and Polish fans have descended on Hamburg ahead of their 2pm game ( AFP via Getty Images )

They added that the event at Heiligengeistfeld is subject to various security checks and they are currently assuming that this was the action of a lone perpetrator.

Thousands of Dutch and Polish fans are in the city ahead of today’s 2pm kick-off in Group D.

The incident took place on the Reeperbahn, which is a popular entertainment district in Hamburg’s city centre that will have been playing host to footabll fans.

German newspaper Bild reported that the incident took place at 12:30pm local time, with the man attacking a police officer using a gold-tinted hammer.

The incident came after a thousands of German officers policed the tens of thousands of Dutch fans, who turned the red light district into a sea of orange on Saturday night.

