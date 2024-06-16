Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hamburg police shoot man near Euro 2024 fan park ‘threatening officers with pickaxe’

Thousands of Dutch and Polish fans are in the city ahead of today’s 2pm kick-off in Group D

Holly Evans
Sunday 16 June 2024 12:42
Comments
Police cordon off an area in Hamburg’s St Pauli district
Police cordon off an area in Hamburg’s St Pauli district (AP)

A man with a pick axe and an incendiary device near a Euro 2024 fan park in Hamburg has been shot.

In a statement on social media, police said: “At St Pauli there is currently a major police operation.

“According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. The police then used their firearms.

“The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.”

Did you see what happened? Email holly.evans@independent.co.uk

Thousands of Dutch and Polish fans have descended on Hamburg ahead of their 2pm game
Thousands of Dutch and Polish fans have descended on Hamburg ahead of their 2pm game (AFP via Getty Images)

They added that the event at Heiligengeistfeld is subject to various security checks and they are currently assuming that this was the action of a lone perpetrator.

Thousands of Dutch and Polish fans are in the city ahead of today’s 2pm kick-off in Group D.

The incident took place on the Reeperbahn, which is a popular entertainment district in Hamburg’s city centre that will have been playing host to footabll fans.

German newspaper Bild reported that the incident took place at 12:30pm local time, with the man attacking a police officer using a gold-tinted hammer.

The incident came after a thousands of German officers policed the tens of thousands of Dutch fans, who turned the red light district into a sea of orange on Saturday night.

More follows on this breaking news story

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in