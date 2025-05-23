Hamburg stabbing: Major police investigation underway after 12 injured in train station knife attack
Police have arrested an individual as 12 people have been injured
At least 12 people are believed to have been injured in a knife attack at Hamburg station on Friday evening.
Hamburg's fire service said that six people sustained life-threatening injuries, while another three were seriously injured and three had slight injuries, German news agency dpa reported.
Three victims are in critical condition, three are seriously injured, while six people have sustained minor injuries, according to Germany’s Bild newspaper.
Hamburg Police shared on social media that they had arrested the suspected assailant.
They said in a post on social media platform X: “There is currently a major police operation in #Hamburg on #Hauptbahnhof !
“We are investigating the background and will provide further information here shortly.”
They followed up with a post to say that the suspect was arrested by police and a person had allegedly injured several people with a knife according to initial findings.
Authorities revealed they arrested a 39-year-old woman, who they believe acted alone. They gave no further details of the attack. “Investigations into the background are in full swing,” they said. Police cordoned off part of the complex.
The station, downtown in Germany's second-biggest city, is a major hub for local, regional and long-distance trains. With an average of 550,000 passengers a day, Hamburg is Germany's busiest railway station and the second-busiest in Europe after the Gare du Nord in Paris.
The incident comes over two months after a a car rammed into a crowd on a busy shopping street in the city of Mannheim. Police arrested one man following the incident on a pedestrianised street, where a market had been put up for carnival season.
An elderly woman and 54-year-old man were killed in the incident which took place in March.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.
