AP News Digest 3 a.m.

RACISM IN THE RANKS-DOD ACTIONS — An AP investigation found that despite the new rules issued last week by the military to address extremism, concerns about racism and membership in extremist groups by some servicemembers remain an ongoing concern. By Kat Stafford and James Laporta. SENT: 3,500 words, photos. An abridged version will also be available.

TOP STORIES

OBIT-HARRY REID-A LIFE — Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has died at 82 after battling pancreatic cancer. The combative boxer-turned-lawyer was widely acknowledged as one of the toughest dealmakers in Congress during a Washington career that spanned 34 years and included five terms in the Senate. By Laurie Kellman and Ken Ritter. SENT: 1,500 words, video, photos. With OBIT-HARRY REID — Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82. SENT: 1,300 words, video, photos. With OBIT-HARRY REID-REACTION — Political leaders mourn Reid. SENT: 520 words, photo.

TUTU-AFRICA-LGBTQ RIGHTS — Desmond Tutu is being remembered for his passionate advocacy on behalf of LQBTQ people as well as his fight for racial justice. Despite his efforts, in much of Africa same-sex marriage remains illegal and many countries criminalize gay sex. By National Writer David Crary. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

OBIT-MADDEN — John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, has died, the league says. He was 85. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

TRENDING

BIDEN-DOG — President Biden’s new puppy, Commander, gets his moment under the flashing lights of the Washington press corps — and some time frolicking on the beach. SENT: 130 words, photos.

EPSTEIN-PRINCE ANDREW — A lawsuit by an American who claims Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 should thrown out because she no longer lives in the U.S., lawyers for the Prince say in a court filing. SENT: 470 words, photo.

CHINA-US SPACE STATION — China is calling on the United States to protect a Chinese space station and its three-member crew after Beijing complained that satellites launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX nearly struck the station. SENT: 180 words, photo.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ASIA — Omicron caseloads have remained relatively low in many countries in Asia. For now, many remain insulated from the worst, although the next few months will be critical. Governments across the region are bracing for a possible surge and making plans to step up vaccine booster campaigns. SENT: 1,026 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — Coronavirus cases are surging across Australia as an outbreak of the omicron variant spreads, prompting Prime Minister Scott Morrison to schedule an emergency national cabinet meeting. The surge has already overwhelmed testing stations, prompted new vaccine mandates and caused at least one state to cut back on elective surgeries. SENT: 530 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

CAPITOL BREACH-PROUD BOYS — A federal judge refuses to dismiss an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. SENT: 530 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

JAPAN DEFENSE INDUSTRY — Japan has been building up its defenses to counter strategic threats, but its arms industry is struggling both on the home front and overseas. The country’s Self Defense Force needs the more advanced aircraft and weaponry of U.S. arms manufacturers as it faces incursions by Chinese fighter jets and naval vessels and North Korean missile launches. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas pays a rare visit to Israel for talks with Israel’s defense minister, the latest in a series of meetings by top Israeli officials with the Palestinian leader. SENT: 300 words.

HONG KONG — Hong Kong police raid the office of an online news outlet after arresting six people for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication. SENT: 350 words, photos.

MIGRATION-CYPRUS-LEBANESE EMIGRES — Many well-off Lebanese escaped their country’s economic tailspin for a new life in Cyprus. They say they can’t help but feel guilty for leaving family and friends behind amid Lebanon’s unprecedented crises. SENT: 880 words, photos.

INDONESIA-ROHINGYA REFUGEES — Indonesian authorities say they will push a boat containing 120 Rohingya Muslims back to international waters despite calls from the United Nations refugee agency to allow the passengers to disembark after being adrift for days off the country’s northernmost province of Aceh. SENT: 510 words, photos.

MEXICO VIOLENCE — Mexican authorities say the slashed-up bodies of five men have been found on a roadside in southern Mexico. The bodies were lying on a road near the city of Iguala in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero. SENT: 250 words.

NATIONAL

LOS ANGELES-STORE SHOOTING — Relatives of a 14-year-old girl who was killed by Los Angeles police last week say she loved skateboarding and had dreams of becoming an engineer to build robots. SENT: 960 words, photos.

DENVER SHOOTING — A gunman who went on a shooting rampage in and around Denver, killing five people, targeted his victims based on previous personal and business dealings, authorities say. SENT: 680 words, video, photos.

HIT-AND-RUN-CHILDREN KILLED — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash in South Florida that killed two children and hospitalized four more children on Monday. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that physical evidence led detectives to Sean Charles Greer, who was jailed Tuesday evening. SENT: 340 words.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

THERANOS FOUNDER-FRAUD TRIAL — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves court without reaching a verdict after a fifth day of deliberations. By Technology Writer Michael Liedtke. SENT: 250 words, photos.

SPORTS

BRAZIL’S SURF COAST CAPITAL — The coast of Sao Paulo has become the epicenter of Brazilian surfing that, in just a few years, has become a global powerhouse. UPCOMING: 1,200 words by 9 a.m., photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

NUTCRACKER CANCELED — Remaining performances of “The Nutcracker” ballet, a staple of the winter performing arts season in New York, have been canceled due to positive tests for the coronavirus. SENT: 220 words.

HOW TO REACH US

