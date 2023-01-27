Watch live: Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp marks anniversary of liberation on Holocaust Memorial Day
Watch live as the museum on the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp marks the anniversary of the liberation in 1945.
It’s estimated some two million people, mostly Jewish people, were murdered in the Nazi camp.
Friday marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day, commemorating the victims of the Holocaust, which resulted in the murder of six million Jews, along with countless members of other minorities between 1933 and 1945 in Nazi Germany.
Douglas Emhoff, second gentleman of the United States, is set to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau on Friday, where he will participate in a candle-lighting and wreath-laying.
Speaking ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, a 92-year-old survivor offered a stark warning that antisemitism is becoming “more prevalent” as young people are not being taught about the genocide as much as in the past.
“I think that unfortunately, antisemitism is more prevalent than it has been in the past. Young people are no longer learning about the Holocaust as much as they did,” Vera Schaufeld said.
