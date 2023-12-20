Jump to content

Watch live: Iceland volcano shoots lava into air as eruption continues

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 20 December 2023 07:32
Watch live as a volcano in southwest Iceland continues to erupt on Wednesday, 20 December, after weeks of intense earthquake activity.

The eruption began on Monday a few kilometres from Grindavik, whose nearly 4,000 inhabitants were evacuated last month.

Authorities also closed the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.

Keflavik International Airport, near Reykjavik, remained open.

“The eruption does not present a threat to life,” a government statement said.

This live feed shows molten rock spewing from fissures in the ground, in bright yellow and orange colours contrasting against the night sky.

On Tuesday evening, three out of five vents were still active after the eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula began the previous night.

More vents are expected to open as the eruption continues, the Icelandic Met Office has warned.

