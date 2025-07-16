Iceland volcano live: Hotels and Blue Lagoon evacuated as eruption sends clouds of gas towards Grindivik
A volcano on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula erupted again on Wednesday, spewing lava and smoke into the air in what officials say is the twelfth eruption in the region since 2021.
Authorities have evacuated families, hotel guests, and tourists from Grindavík, the nearby Blue Lagoon resort, and other surrounding areas as a precaution.
The eruption in the Sundhnúkur volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula, which began early Wednesday, is the 12th since volcanic activity reawakened in the region in 2021.
According to Iceland’s meteorological office, magma forced through the crust opened a fissure between 700 and 1,000m long.
“(It does) not threaten any infrastructure at this time,” the office said, adding that GPS and deformation data suggest it was a relatively small eruption.
Grindavík, which once housed nearly 4,000 people, was evacuated last year and remains largely empty due to ongoing volcanic risk.
Despite the dramatic lava flows, no disruption to flights at Keflavík airport has been reported.
The eruption is the latest in a growing sequence of volcanic events on the Reykjanes Peninsula, which began when dormant systems were reactivated in 2021 after centuries of silence.
Air travel remains normal following Iceland volcano eruption
Flights at Reykjavík’s Keflavík International Airport are unaffected following the volcano eruption.
Flight radar and airport communications show no cancellations or diversions, and airlines including Icelandair, easyJet, and PLAY are operating as scheduled. The eruption does not project ash into the stratosphere, so international routes remain clear, officials say.
Despite ongoing lava flows near Grindavík, experts say this eruption's low-ash nature means it’s unlike the previous disruptive events which have grounded flights.
Blue Lagoon evacuated as Sundhnúkur erupts
Iceland’s Blue Lagoon geothermal spa and nearby Grindavík were evacuated early today after Sundhnúkur volcano reactivated.
Civil defence teams have evacuated hotel guests, campers, and residents as a precaution, officials said.
The Blue Lagoon resort is one of the most luxurious and renowned hotels in the region, famous for its geothermal spa.
The eruption came from a 700–1,000 m fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula.
Officials have described this as a small disruption as lava flows southeast, away from key infrastructure. However, this marks the 12th eruption in the region since 2021, part of a prolonged volcanic cycle that could last decades.
Iceland volcano erupts opening up 1km-long fissure
The eruption prompted fresh evacuations from the nearby town of Grindavík, a luxury hotel, and the popular Blue Lagoon spa, Icelandic authorities said.
