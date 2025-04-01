Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tourists evacuated as Icelandic volcano begins to erupt

A red alert has been issued for the area

Louise Rasmussen
Tuesday 01 April 2025 09:27 BST
Comments
Lava spews into the air during a previous eruption of the volcano

Magma is accumulating underground near Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, prompting authorities to warn that a volcanic eruption has started.

While the magma has not yet breached the surface, the Icelandic Meteorological Office issued a warning on Tuesday, stating, "A magma eruption has begun."

Hundreds of small earthquakes have rattled the area.

As a precaution, the renowned Blue Lagoon luxury spa and the fishing town of Grindavik have been evacuated.

A red alert has been issued for the area.

About 40 homes in Grindavik were occupied at the time of the evacuation, according to reports from RUV, citing local police.

Sunddhnúksgígar during a previous eruption in November 2024
Sunddhnúksgígar during a previous eruption in November 2024

Iceland, known for its glaciers and volcanoes, has experienced a surge in volcanic activity on the Reykjanes peninsula south of Reykjavik.

Since 2021, the region has witnessed 10 eruptions, and this latest magma intrusion could mark the 11th.

Previous eruptions in the area have not directly impacted Reykjavik or caused significant ash dispersal, thus avoiding major air travel disruptions.

This is a breaking story. More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in