Iceland volcano live: Lava flows into Grindavik as country faces ‘daunting’ time after ‘worst-case scenario’
Thousands of residents evacuated after second volcanic eruption near Grindavik in less than a month
Buildings in Iceland’s Grindavik go up in flames as volcano’s lava reaches town
Lava is flowing into Grindavik as Iceland’s President said the country is facing a “daunting” time after a fresh volcanic eruption.
An expert fears the “worst-case scenario” has become the reality in Iceland as lava has flowed into people’s homes for the first time, torching at least three.
The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the volcano in the southwest of the country erupted for the second time in less than a month on Sunday, suspecting the fissure had since forced itself under the town of Grindavik.
President Gudni Th Johannesson said in a televised address on Sunday that “a daunting period of upheaval has begun on the Reykjanes peninsula”, where a long-dormant volcanic system has awakened.
When asked if the worst-case scenario had happened, Benedikt Halldórsson, an expert in earthquake activity at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, told The Icelandic National Broadcasting Service: “Yes, I don’t think it’s possible to imagine anything worse than it erupting in a settlement and lava flowing onto houses.”
Geophysicist Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson said on Monday morning that the eruption had “decreased considerably” overnight, but that it was impossible to say when it would end.
Nearly 4,000 residents were evacuated. No one has been killed in the eruptions, but a workman is missing after reportedly falling into a crack opened by the volcano.
Calls to rescue 240 sheep locked in shelters in Grindavik
Calls are being made to rescue up to 240 sheep that are locked in shelters in Grindavik.
Þorvaldur H. Þórðarson, the chief veterinarian at the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST), has said the animals are locked in the town, as lava flows into houses there.
MAST representatives have called for the South-East Iceland Civil Protection Committee to grant owners permission to bring their animals to safety.
“We have pointed out the need for this and have done what we can to push this through. It seems to us that this is between 220 and 240 sheep,” Þórðarson told mbl.is. “We are waiting for this to be addressed.”
House burns down as lava river surrounds building in aerial footage
Aerial footage showed lava flows setting houses on fire in Grindavik, Iceland on Sunday (14 January) after a volcano erupted.
Footage recorded by Björn Steinbekk showed a river of lava surrounding buildings in the fishing village, which has been evacuated.
Mr Steinbekk said he posted his footage online to show “the dark side of volcanos.”
“Almost 4000 people are suffering right now; some have been watching their houses burn during live feeds and on YouTube,” he added.
It is the second eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula in four weeks and the fifth since 2021.
Holly Patrick reports:
Iceland eruption: House burns down as lava river surrounds building in aerial footage
Aerial footage showed lava flows setting houses on fire in Grindavik, Iceland on Sunday (14 January) after a volcano erupted. Footage recorded by Björn Steinbekk showed a river of lava surrounding buildings in the fishing village, which has been evacuated. Mr Steinbekk said he posted his footage online to show "the dark side of volcanos." "Almost 4000 people are suffering right now; some have been watching their houses burn during live feeds and on YouTube," he added. It is the second eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula in four weeks and the fifth since 2021.
Volcano last erupted less than a month ago
The volcano last erupted less than a month ago, forcing another evacuation of the town of Grindavik in preparation.
The town of Grindavik was previously evacuated in November when the Svartsengi volcanic system awakened after almost 800 years.
The volcano eventually erupted on 18 December, sending lava flowing away from Grindavik, a town of 3,800 people about 30 miles south-west of the capital, Reykjavik.
Residents were allowed to return to their homes on 22 December.
Since then, emergency workers have been building defensive walls that have stopped much of the lava flow from the new eruption short of the town.
Workman missing after reportedly falling in volcanic crack is named and pictured
A workman who is missing after reportedly falling into a crack opened by the volcano has been named.
Father-of-four Lúðvík Pétursson, 50, was working to fill in crevasses formed by earthquakes and volcanic activity in the fishing town of Grindavik when he fell on Wednesday, according to local media.
A manhunt that was subsequently launched, involving hundreds of rescue workers, had to be called off overnight on Thursday after landslides dropped tonnes of rocks on the area.
Icelandic Police said the grandfather-of-two’s relatives and fiancee would like to thank all responders for their assistance in the search for him.
Impossible to say when eruption will end, warns geophysicist
A geophysicist has warned it is impossible to say when the volcanic eruption in Iceland will end.
However, Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson added on Monday morning that the eruption had "decreased considerably" overnight.
Iceland is battling ‘tremendous forces of nature’, says country’s President
Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature,” after molten lava from a volcano in the island’s southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.
President Gudni Th. Johannesson said in a televised address late Sunday that “a daunting period of upheaval has begun on the Reykjanes peninsula,” where a long-dormant volcanic system has awakened.
A volcano on the peninsula erupted for the second time in less than a month on Sunday morning. Authorities had ordered residents to leave the fishing town of Grindavik hours earlier as a swarm of small earthquakes indicated an imminent eruption.
Read more here:
President says Iceland faces 'daunting' period after lava from volcano destroys homes in Grindavik
Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature,” after molten lava from a volcano consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik
Iceland’s President says country faces ‘daunting’ period
Iceland's President said the country is battling "tremendous forces of nature" after molten lava from a volcano in the island's southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.
President Gudni Th Johannesson said in a televised address on Sunday that "a daunting period of upheaval has begun on the Reykjanes peninsula", where a long-dormant volcanic system has awakened.
The President said: “We don’t yet know how this eruption will unfold, but we must still take those actions that are within our power.
“We continue to hope for as good an outcome as possible, in the face of these tremendous forces of nature.
“We will carry on with our responsibilities and we will continue to stand together.”
Workman missing after reportedly falling into crack opened by volcano
A workman is missing after reportedly falling into a crack opened by the volcano.
However, no one has been killed in the eruptions so far.
Is it safe to travel to Iceland after volcanic eruption?
The earth is at its most restless in Iceland right now. Since November 2023 the Icelandic authorities have been monitoring seismic activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik.
At least three homes have been set alight after lava from a volcanic eruption hit the fishing town of Grindavik. Much of the town was protected by defensive walls which were built at the onset of intense seismic activities in November.
The 4,000 inhabitants have been evacuated as a precaution.
Simon Calder, Travel Correspondent reports:
Is it safe to travel to Iceland after volcanic eruption?
Unless the Foreign Office warns against travel, the assumption is that trips will go ahead as normal
Watch live: Iceland volcano erupts as lava reaches Grindavik town
Watch live as a volcano in Iceland continues to erupt on Monday, 15 January, after lava reached the town of Grindavik yesterday.
Much of the fishing town has been protected by defensive walls which were built during intense seismic activities last year, but at least three homes have been engulfed due to lava breaching barriers north of the town, officials said.
Almost 4,000 residents have been evacuated, although some farm animals were not able to be moved.
Sophie Thompson and Holly Patrick report:
Watch live: Iceland volcano erupts as lava reaches Grindavik town
Watch live as a volcano in Iceland continues to erupt on Monday, 15 January, after lava reached the town of Grindavik yesterday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies