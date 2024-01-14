Iceland’s volcano eruption seen from plane window in passenger footage

A passenger on a plane heading over Iceland has share footage of the view of Grindavik’s volcano eruption from the sky.

In the footage, lava can be seen spilling down the volcano, which has since reached the evacuated town, and sent several homes up in flames.

This is the second time in the space of a month that a volcano has erupted in the area, and residents were only ordered to evacuate back in November, when they were out of their homes for six weeks.