Lava dances around Iceland volcano as it erupts

Aerial footage captured incredible views of Iceland’s volcano eruption.

In one shot, a slow moving mass of lava can be seen creeping towards a house. The burning lava was a bright orange color, standing out in the winter landscape of Iceland.

The erupting volcano is located in the Grindavík area of south west Iceland — not far from the famous tourist attraction Blue Lagoon. It erupted early 14 January.

Residents were ordered to evacuate, an order that’s expected to stay in place for the next three weeks.