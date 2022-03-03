French authorities have seized a yacht they linked to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin, who has links to the Kremlin, in a Mediterranean port.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday the vessel was being held in La Ciotat under the terms of the European Union’s massive sanctions package against Russia for starting a war against Ukraine.

“Thanks to the French customs officers who are enforcing the European Union’s sanctions against those close to the Russian government,” Mr Le Maire said in a tweet.

A finance ministry press said the yacht was owned by an entity of which Mr Sechin had been identified as the main shareholder.

Mr Sechin was among 26 prominent people sanctioned by the EU for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the decision published on Monday on the EU’s official journal.

The listings include oligarchs and businessmen active in the oil, banking and finance sectors, as well as government members, high-level military people, and “propagandists who contributed to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda”, the EU said in a statement.

Western leaders say sanctioning Russia’s richest men puts pressure on Vladimir Putin, though many oligarchs say the West is naive if it thinks he will listen to the views of businessmen, especially on matters of national security.

Separately, French authorities on Thursday also seized another cargo vessel in the port of Loiret, Brittany, which was also linked to Russian interests.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin, accompanied by chief executive of Rosneft Igor Sechin, in 2017 (REUTERS)

Russia’s state-oil company Rosneft was in the headlines at the weekend when BP announced it was ditching its 19.75 per cent stake after Mr Putin’s decision to invade.

The move by the UK-listed company to abandon its holding will result in costs of up to $25bn (£19bn).

More follows...