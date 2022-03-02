Tory MP names and shames UK lawyers allegedly working for Russian oligarchs

A Conservative MP used parliamentary privilege to accuse “amoral” British law firms of working for Vladimir Putin’s henchmen.

Bob Seely claimed the UK legal system had been corrupted by kleptocrat’s money during a Commons speech.

The Isle of Wight MP accused Harbottle & Lewis solicitor John Kelly, CMS media lawyer Geraldine Proudler, barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC, and Carter-Ruck partner Nigel Tait of working with the Russian president’s allies.

“Why have we got to a situation in our free society where we have kleptocrats and criminals and oligarchs intimidating a free media?” he asked.

