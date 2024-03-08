Watch live: Thousands march to mark International Women’s Day in Spain

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as thousands of people march to mark International Women's Day in Spain on Friday, 8 March.

Protesters will march from Atocha to Colon.

Similar scenes took place last year, with hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marching across the country.

It comes as a survey by Spain’s National Centre for Sociological Research revealed that 44 per cent of men in the country believed that society had “come so far in promoting women’s equality that men are now being discriminated against”, with around one-third of female participants also agreeing with the statement.

The Independent has compiled a list of the 50 most influential women from a variety of worlds spanning the arts, politics, business, sports, television, media, and activism, for a second year running.

The list features powerful women who make things happen, change the conversation, and get what they want.