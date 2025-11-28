Dublin refuses to remove Irish flags amid fierce immigration debate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dublin City Council has opted against removing Irish tricolour flags from the city, citing potential risks amid a heated debate over immigration and national identity.

The flags have become a contentious symbol, dividing communities and serving as a flashpoint in wider discussions about immigration.

While no specific group has claimed responsibility for hanging them, far-right activists have emerged as their most vocal defenders.

In a statement released on Friday, the council said: "Dublin City Council has engaged with stakeholders and reviewed the factors and risks associated with the ongoing issue. Following this, the Council has concluded that removing such flags at this time would be counterproductive."

Instead of removal, the council plans to "take a positive and proactive approach", working with local communities and civic partners to "promote a deeper understanding of the Irish flag".

When pressed for further details on why the removal would be counterproductive, a council spokesperson declined to elaborate, stating they had "nothing to add to its statement".

open image in gallery An Irish flag flutters in the North Strand area of Dublin ( REUTERS )

One councillor, Janet Horner of the Green Party, said in October that there was "big tension" in the council between those who wanted the flags removed and those who want to avoid confrontation.

The Irish Times reported on Friday that some flags had been recently taken down by a group of anti-racism activists.

Supporters have said the flags, which are informally attached to lamp-posts without permission, are an expression of patriotism.

They mirror a similar campaign taking place across England.

open image in gallery The use of the flags has sparked a fierce debate across Ireland ( REUTERS )

Opponents say they are designed to intimidate and to mark neighbourhoods as being for non-immigrants only.

Ireland, historically a country of emigration driven by poverty, has generally become more prosperous this century and seen a particularly sharp rise in immigration in recent years.

Anti-immigrant activists helped trigger large-scale rioting in Dublin in 2023 and clashed with police outside a building housing asylum seekers on the outskirts of the city in October.

The government introduced measures to tighten immigration rules this week, which the justice minister said were aimed at slowing a "worryingly" high rate of population growth.